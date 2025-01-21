Portugal: the new home for digital nomads

Portugal has become a true haven for those who value the freedom of movement and remote work. This corner of Southern Europe attracts digital nomads with its mild climate, affordable cost of living, and well-developed infrastructure for remote working. The relocation agency MoveToCascais provides comprehensive support to foreign citizens who wish to immigrate or spend some time in this country. But what exactly makes it so appealing for those looking to combine travel with professional activities? Let’s find out!

Why is Portugal so popular among digital nomads?

1. Advanced infrastructure for remote work

Portugal offers excellent conditions for remote working.

High-speed internet is available almost everywhere in the country. Even in small towns and along the coast, reliable network connections are not a problem.

Co-working spaces in Lisbon, Porto, and Madeira Island feature modern equipment, comfortable relaxation areas, and opportunities to connect with other nomads.

Cafés and restaurants often provide free Wi-Fi, making it possible to work in a relaxed atmosphere.

2. Simplified immigration and visa options

Portugal offers simplified procedures for freelancers and business owners. The D7 visa for passive income and digital nomads allows not only living in the country but also traveling freely across the Schengen area. The requirements for obtaining this visa are fairly flexible, making it accessible to many remote workers.

3. Unique balance of work and leisure

Portugal perfectly combines work productivity with opportunities to unwind after a busy day.

After work, you can enjoy the beaches of the Algarve, famous surfing waves, or the wineries of the Douro region.

A favorable climate with over 300 sunny days a year allows for year-round outdoor activities.

The cultural life is also rich – from fado festivals to carnivals on Madeira Island.

How to start learning Portuguese?

Even basic knowledge of the language can significantly simplify life in the country. Here are some practical tips:

Immersion through communication

One of the best ways to learn the language is by interacting with locals. Portuguese people are friendly and willing to help foreigners. Don’t hesitate to ask questions in shops, cafés, or on the street – this will speed up the learning process.

Online courses and mobile apps

Modern technology allows you to learn the language anywhere:

Duolingo and Memrise offer free courses with gamified elements.

Platforms like Preply or italki help you find native speakers for one-on-one lessons.

Group courses and schools

Many cities in Portugal offer courses for foreigners. Programs are tailored for beginners, and instructors understand the challenges of adapting to a new environment.

Practice through media

Watch movies and TV shows in Portuguese, listen to local radio stations or podcasts. This approach not only helps you expand your vocabulary but also provides insights into the culture.

Life hacks for digital nomads in Portugal

Choose the right place to live. Lisbon is perfect for those who love the rhythm of a big city; Porto is ideal for fans of historic charm; Madeira Island is a paradise for nature enthusiasts.

Get a local SIM card. Providers like Vodafone, MEO, and NOS offer affordable plans with internet access.

Open a bank account. This will make renting housing and handling daily expenses easier. Banks like Millennium BCP and Novo Banco work with foreign clients.

Join the community. Digital nomad groups often organize meetups and events where you can make valuable connections.

Sun, surfing, and the internet: Portugal is calling

Life in Portugal is the perfect balance of professional freedom and quality of life. There’s something for everyone here: from breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean to endless opportunities for personal growth. Whether you’re looking for a temporary residence or a new home, Portugal is ready to welcome you with open arms. All you need to do is take the first step towards change!