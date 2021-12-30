How USA Visa L-1 helps employers?

Applicants aren’t the only ones who can benefit from the usa l1 visa advantages. Employers stand to earn a lot by choosing this visa over others.

Blanket Petition

The fact that the L-1 includes a blanket visa option for enterprises with combined US sales of at least $25 million or a minimum of 1,000 people operating in the US is the first and possibly the most significant L-1 benefit for employers.

An L-1 blanket petition enables businesses to file a single petition for several employees, eliminating the need to file and pay for individual petitions. The blanket petition is a significant benefit for major organizations that need to get a large number of personnel to the United States on short notice.

New Offices

Another key L-1 benefit is that an L-1 holder might be dispatched to establish a new office or branch in the United States if a multinational business does not already have one. Despite the fact that

While there are certain drawbacks to this process, being able to open a new office in the United States is tremendously beneficial. Once the new office is up and running, the employer will be allowed to send L-1 visa holders there.

Labor condition Application Requirement

Obtaining a Labor Condition Application (LCA) for each H-1B or E3 employee can mount up in both time and money, even if it is not a particularly difficult or costly process. Fortunately, when requesting for an employee transfer, the L-1 does not require you to obtain this certification.

Limited types of company

While other visas, such as the H-1B, allow you to work for any U.S. business, the company sponsoring your L-1 visa must be a global corporation with a branch, subsidiary, or office in the United States or plans to open one.

Small enterprises and tiny business owners are frequently excluded from this restriction since they are too small to develop overseas branches. Make sure to consult with an immigration lawyer to see if your company qualifies for this visa.

Conclusion

Now that you've learned about all of the benefits and drawbacks of the L-1 visa in comparison to other work visas, you may be wondering if it's the best option for you. Using the services of an experienced immigration attorney can assist you in deciding how to proceed.